Barnsley battle to keep striker

Barnsley could face a battle to keep top scorer Tom Bradshaw this month.

The Welshman is the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom bought striker Kieffer Moore into the club last week for a £750,000 fee.

And he is keen on bringing in another forward - not letting one go.

He only has Bradshaw, Moore and Mamadou Thiam as senior strikers in his squad.

But Reading and Sunderland are both keen in luring the hitman away from Oakwell.

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman is now at the helm at struggling Sunderland and wants to add some firepower to hit squad.

The club do not have a specialist centre forward at the club after selling James Vaughan and losing Lewis Grabban back to parent club Bournemouth.

And Coleman knows exactly what Bradshaw is about after working with him in the Welsh national squad.

The 25-year-old made the move up to the Championship after impressing in League One for Walsall.

Bradshaw scored 40 goals during his time with the Saddlers and he has since scored 19 in 76 appearances for the Reds.

However, Heckingbottom is adamant there have been no bids for any of his players.

Meanwhile, defender Liam Lindsay was delighted with another clean sheet during the goalless draw against runaway league leaders Wolves.

The Reds have now kept four clean sheets in their last six league games.

And the centre back said: “It was a good point and a good clean sheet as well, either of us could have nicked it but I think it turned out to be a fair result.

“I’m enjoying playing every week, the gaffer has trusted in me.

“I’m just experiencing everything in the [Championship] and I think I’m coping well with it, so it’s happy days for me personally.”