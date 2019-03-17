Barnsley: Another major injury blow hits Reds as midfielder ruled out for season

Barnsley's League One promotion push has suffered another injury blow after midfielder Kenny Dougall revealed he is out for the season with a broken leg.

The Australian, who missed several months earlier in the campaign with an ankle problem, sustained the injury in Friday's 0-0 draw at Doncaster.

Dougall posted a picture of his X-ray on Instagram and it means he will join top scorer Kieffer Moore in the treatment room as the Reds try and clinch Championship promotion.

He suffered the fracture early in the first half at the Keepmoat Stadium and tried playing on before eventually succumbing to the injury in the 18th minute.

He captioned his picture on the social media site by saying: “Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately I’ve been hit with another tough pill to swallow.

“Full trust in the lads to get us up into the champ! Don’t know why I’ve tried to play on with a broken leg but nobody can say I didn’t try.”

It is another disappointment for the Reds, who saw result go against them on Saturday as Sunderland and Portsmouth closed in on them.

Daniel Stendel's side are still two points ahead of the Black Cats, who have a game in hand, and four in front of Pompey as the race for the top two looks like going down to the wire.

Stendel praised his patched-up side for battling their way to a point at Doncaster.

The Tykes head coach was forced into playing several fringe players in the goalless draw with their South Yorkshire rivals.

“I’m proud of the performance of my team,” said Stendel. “Okay, we can play better but we have four players injured and two players suspended.

“Jordan Williams, Zeki Fryers, Victor Adeboyejo and Ben Williams have all played maybe one or two games this year. We need a little bit of time to come into this game.

"The first half Doncaster played with a lot of pressure on our defence.”

After withstanding pressure from the home side in the first half, Barnsley found themselves with six defenders on the field after Dougall's injury.

“In the second half we controlled the game and deserved to take one point,” continued Stendel.

“Our team have not played in this formation. A lot of young players were on the pitch. Zeki Fryers wasn’t in the last squad and then he needed to play.

“I said before at Oakwell, Doncaster were the best team to come and play us. The same showed in the first half. It’s not too easy to win.

"We take this point and are satisfied. We hope Doncaster play against other top teams with the same performance.”