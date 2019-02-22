Barnsley: Alex Mowatt is relishing big games in promotion push with Portsmouth up next for Tykes

Barnsley’s star midfielder Alex Mowatt is hoping to lead the Tykes to another away victory at Portsmouth this weekend in the club’s bid for promotion to the Championship.

The former Leeds United man has been an integral part of the team’s rise to second so far this season and has started all 33 league matches ahead of the trip to Fratton Park to face fourth-placed Pompey.

“We want to win every game and I think that we need to do that to get out of this division,” said Mowatt.

“We’ve got some really good games coming up. It’s a great test for us and if we get some good results we could be right up there.

“They’re (Portsmouth) wanting to bounce back. We know it will be difficult there with the crowd and everything.”

The midfielder, who turned 24 earlier this month, wants to “put right” what went wrong on his last visit to Fratton Park after being sent off in the aftermath of missing a penalty for Oxford United last season.

“It wasn’t the best of games the last time I was there,” smiled Mowatt. “I’m hoping to put that right on Saturday.

“It wasn’t anything to do with the atmosphere, it was just me being frustrated with myself at missing a penalty. Obviously what happened after is part of the game. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.

“If I get a bit of stick, it’s fine.”

Since his loan spell with Oxford, Mowatt has not looked back and is embracing a leadership role as an important box-to-box midfielder for Daniel Stendel’s side.

“At the start of the season I wanted to get in the team and stay in the team,” he continued.

“A footballer gets a good run of form when he’s playing every week. When you’re playing every game you’re match-fitness is better and your sharpness is better too. I think the target of any player at the start of the season is to play in every game, so it’s good that I’ve started every one so far.

“It’s more on the pitch where I try to be a leader. I don’t think off the pitch the lads would say I’m a leader in the changing room. But on the pitch, you want to get the best out of yourself so everyone’s got to be a leader, really.

“I’ve got five goals so far, if I could use my right foot I might have a few more.”