Barnsley: Adeboyejo delighted to make people sit up and take note

Barnsley super-sub Victor Adeboyejo is buzzing with confidence ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Blackpool.

And no wonder because the 20-year-old has had a near perfect start to the season with two goals in two games.

Adeboyejo has only played 30 minutes of football this season having twice come off the substitute’s bench to help the Reds establish an unbeaten start to life back in League One with victories over Oxford United and Bradford City.

And he hopes that he’ll be finding the back of the net many more times this term as the ambitious South Yorkshire outfit look to win promotion back to the Championship.

“We’ve had a great start, we just want to keep it going,” beamed Adeboyejo.

“It’s still obviously very early days and it’s a long season, but our aim is to push for promotion this season.

“We’re gelling really well as a team and we can only get better, so it has given everyone a lot of encouragement and confidence going forward.

“It’s great to have scored a couple of goals, it’s brilliant for me and the team because I just want to do everything I can to help us win.

“Maybe I am turning a bit of a super-sub, but I just want to play as much as I can this season and see what happens.

“If I keep scoring and playing well then it makes people take note of what I can do.”

The Reds last beat the Seasiders away in February 2013 and have not beaten them at Bloomfield Road in their last three meetings.

But the Reds have made a fine start to League One and the early signs are good for new German manager Daniel Stendel and his team.

Six goals in two games and two cleansheets has been just what the doctor ordered, a view shared by midfielder George Moncur who is also optimistic about the club’s potential this season.

"Playing as well as we are I'm sure we can push on, get more wins and be right up there,” said Moncur.

"How we played away from home to back up last week's performance, it just shows you how much we've come on in a short space of time."