Barnsley add Styles as second summer signing

Barnsley have snapped up highly-rated midfielder Callum Styles from Bury as their second summer signing.

The Reds moved quickly to secure the talented teenager’s signature on a long-term four-year deal, with an extra year in the club’s favour.

Styles became new boss Daniel Stendel’s second addition after defensive midfielder Kenny Dougall joined the ranks earlier in the window.

The 18-year-old’s fee is undisclosed, although it is believed to be in the region of £500,000.

Playmaker Styles picked up three assists during his 27 appearances for the Shakers last term.

And Styles, who came through the ranks at Burnley, will return to the League Two outfit on loan until January before rejoining the Reds.

However, when Bury do not have midweek games the player will train with the Reds.

Chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “We feel Callum will play a big role at Oakwell in the near future but as of right now we believe he is best served playing regular football.

“Therefore he will stay with Bury until January. Where there are no midweek games for Bury he will train a few days with us.

“We are very pleased to bring another hungry young player into the club.”