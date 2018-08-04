Barnsley: Adam Davies honoured to captain Reds

Goalkeeper Adam Davies insists being named Barnsley captain for their opening league game is a huge honour.

New boss Daniel Stendel revealed Davies as his skipper for his first competitive game in charge when the Reds host Oxford United today.

Davies was dropped towards the backend of last season under the polarising Jose Morais and being bestowed with the captain’s armband will be a huge confidence boost for the Welshman.

The Reds are vying to banish the memories of last season’s relegation with an opening-day Oakwell victory - something they haven’t achieved since 2012.

“It’s a massive privilege to captain the lads and to captain this club,” admitted the 26-year-old shot stopper.

“I owe a lot to this club, they’ve stuck by me through thick and thin. I’ve had four great years here, there’s obviously been highs and lows along the way, but the majority of the time it’s been fantastic.

“To captain the lads anytime is a great privilege and I’m really looking forward to it.

I think I’ll be a wise head. If people need to talk or if anyone in the dressing room has any problems then they can come and talk to me, I’m quite an open guy.

“The gaffer has asked me to be more vocal on the pitch and be more vocal in training and that’s something I’m trying to work on.”

And Davies also revealed the squad has a leadership group, which also consists of towering striker Kieffer Moore and former Luton playmaker Cameron McGeehan.

He added: “I think I’m the oldest player, but we’ve got good characters in the dressing room and the gaffer doesn’t just want one leader he’s asked for four or five leaders.

“When we go to talk to the gaffer there’s a few of us who go in. He wants us to be a unit and the likes of Kieffer Moore and Cameron McGeehan are the guys he’s looking towards.”

Promotion is openly the target for Stendel’s Reds, but Davies is focused on getting the club off to a flying start rather than leaving themselves with a mountain to climb like the did in the memorable 2015/16 promotion campaign.

He said: “Our focus is to start the season well and see where we go from there.

“You can’t be putting [promotion] labels on early doors, but we are an ambitious group and we want to get promotion.

“A good start is important and the way we did it the last time we were in League One was a tough ask.

“You want to start the season well and give yourself the best chance to get promotion.”