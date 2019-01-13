Barnsley 3 Bradford 0: Reds boss challenges players to follow Jacob Brown’s example after derby day win

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has challenged his fringe players to follow Jacob Brown’s example and force their way into his plans with their efforts on the training pitch.

Stendel admits Brown’s showing during the week made him change his plans for Saturday’s visit of Bradford and, after handing him a starting berth, was rewarded with the 20-year-old forward opening the scoring.

That came after a testing opening for the hosts but, having taken the lead, the Tykes went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 win with Kieffer Moore and Alex Mowatt adding to Brown’s strike.

Stendel said: “He (Brown) changed my opinion for this game. This is a situation for me that I could say he trained so good this week that he needs to play and I hope the other players show the same.”

Barnsley took the lead in the 28th minute when Brown headed home Mowatt’s cross.

It was 2-0 before the break as Moore finished off a superb move involving Mamadou Thiam and Mowatt.

The Bantams lost Adam Chicksen to a straight red card in the 89th minute before Barnsley wrapped up the win with Mowatt netting following a pass by Brown.

The result saw Barnsley back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Luton in their last league outing before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Burnley.

Stendel added: “I think in the first 20 minutes, Bradford were very aggressive, but didn’t create chances. We needed to show more passion in the first 20 minutes.

“After last week’s game against Burnley, I expected us to win this game. I think in the first 20 minutes, we were on the pitch but not 100 per cent.

“After the first goal, we started our game, we controlled the game and over the game Bradford didn’t really create any chances and we had a lot of chances.

“The first goal, our plan before the game was to play down the centre and then over the wing to finish off the cross balls and the second goal I think could be goal of the month.”

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow (Bahre 70), Cavare, Moore (Adeboyejo 81), Thiam (Moncur 86), Mowatt, Williams, Brown.

Subs: Greatorex, Dougall, Hedges, Jackson.

Bradford: O'Donnell, Chicksen, McGowan, P O'Connor (Miller 46), A O'Connor, Doyle, Payne (Wood 84), Knight-Percival, Caddis (Akpan 70), O'Brien, Ball.

Subs: Wilson, Devine, Isherwood, Maltby

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 14,962