The loss of your 16-goal leading scorer is a lot easier to deal with when you have someone even more prolific in your ranks.

Cauley Woodrow helped Barnsley shake off Kieffer Moore's absence by firing both goals in a 2-1 League One win over Wycombe that has a decisive feel to it in the automatic promotion race.

Woodrow scored in either half to help the Reds to a 12th game unbeaten, extending their gap over third-placed Portsmouth to five points.

Moore has been the talisman for Daniel Stendel's side this season, banging in 16 league goals, but Woodrow is a big threat in the competition for the club's golden boot.

The former Fulham striker took his tally to 10 in the league, but they have come quicker than his strike partner, who was sidelined with a concussion.

Woodrow has scored his league goals at one every 121 minutes compared to Moore's 138.

His brace against Wycombe ensured that the Reds gained revenge for the 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture in December – the last time they were beaten in League One.

His first came from the spot in the 13th minute after Mike Bahre was fouled and then he put his side 2-0 up midway through the second half after good work by Jacob Brown.

“I’m happy about his performance today, especially after the injury for Kieffer Moore,” Stendel said after the game.

“We need his goals and he takes his responsibility. He played very well today and he’s a leader in our team.”

The game at Oakwell, where Barnsley are unbeaten in 20 league games going back to March, was won by the time there was some late drama which saw Wycombe's Adam El-Abd sent off before Joe Jacobson grabbed a last-gasp consolation.

The win feels meaningful after Pompey and Sunderland both dropped points.

Stendel added: “It was a very good three points, especially following the draw for Sunderland and Portsmouth. It was difficult but we won.

“I said before the game to the players that we wanted to play attacking all the time and we had chances to win the game.

“We tried to score in every situation but I think we have not our best day today. We seemed to be a tired a little bit.

“I think the confidence is very high after the last weeks. On Tuesday we have the game against Burton Albion and that is the next chance to get three points.”

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow, Cavare, Bahre (Adeboyejo 86), Thiam (Hedges 62), Pinillos, Mowatt (Dougall 87), Brown.

Subs: Walton, Jackson, Styles, Green.

Wycombe: Allsop, McCarthy, Jacobson, Jombati, El-Abd, Thompson, Gape, Cowan-Hall (Kashket 67), Freeman (Akinfenwa 66), Bolton (Tyson 60), Samuel.

Subs: Yates, Stewart, Bean, Bloomfield.

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Attendance: 11,821