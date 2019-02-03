Barnsley 2 Scunthorpe United 0: Daniel Stendel writes his name into history books after Iron win

Barnsley head Daniel Stendel knew full well his side had risen to second in League One after beating Scunthorpe, but he was unaware he had written his name into the history books.

The Tykes boss smashed a record that had stood since the 1914-15 season by beating the Iron 2-0 at Oakwell, thanks to goals from midfielders Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan.

In remaining unbeaten throughout his first 15 home league matches in charge of the Reds, the German set a new record for the best start to a managerial reign on home soil - previously held by manager Percy Lewis more than a century ago.

“I didn’t know it before but this is a good ‘extra’,” said Stendel. “It’s nice. But really I’m very happy when I watch the games. I enjoy to watch the style what the players play and that’s more important. But on the other side we want to win games and the result is the extra bit on top.

“When I’m a supporter I like to watch it. I train with the players, but when I watch the game on the side I’m like a supporter and think ‘nice’.”

His opposite number, Stuart McCall, said the “best team won” on the day, but felt his side should have had a penalty seconds before Mowatt opened the scoring, which Stendel admits could have been awarded.

“I would have been angry,” said Stendel. “I’m happy that I’m the manager for Barnsley and not Scunthorpe, I think it was a difficult situation but I’m happy it wasn’t a penalty.

“I think it was both possibly a penalty or to go on. We went on and scored.”

As well as the personal feat in his managerial start at Oakwell, the Tykes are also on a run of 10 unbeaten in League One with 16 games remaining.

“For now it’s good,” he added. “We want to save this place but it’s a long way. At the moment, it’s a good situation for us. We’re in good shape and we’re playing well and winning games. It gives us a lot of confidence for the next task. I’m happy when we play and win, but it’s not too easy.

“After the game, I said that it’s good we are second but the players have said they want to go first. It’s a good attitude. We aren’t satisfied with just a win against Scunthorpe. We are greedy for success and have hunger for that success.”

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow (Bahre 72), Cavare, Moore (Adeboyejo 83), Pinillos, Thiam (Hedges 67), Mowatt, Brown.

Subs: Walton, Fryers, Dougall, Green.

Scunthorpe Utd: Alnwick, McMahon, Webster (Lund 72), Ojo, Perch (Sutton 46), Novak, Thomas, Burgess, McArdle, McGahey, Hammill (Van Veen 58).

Subs: Flatt, Lewis, Pearce, Olomola.

Attendance: 12,150 (980)

Referee: Andy Haines