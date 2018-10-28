Barnsley 1 Bristol Rovers 0: There's no place like home for Reds as ‘ugly’ win extends Oakwell record

There's no place like home for Barnsley.

The Reds returned to their own patch after two away defeats in the space of four days and immediately enjoyed some comforts with an important 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

It was far from a classic at Oakwell, with boss Daniel Stendel describing it as “ugly”, lit up by a moment of magic from Alex Mowatt.

The former Leeds midfielder curled a sumptuous effort from 20 yards into the far corner.

The goal – not the first time Mowatt has done something like that this season – proved enough to extend Barnsley's unbeaten home record.

It was their fourth win in addition to three draws and is the sort of domination which will keep them firmly in the promotion mix.

After the disappointing away losses at Charlton and Shrewsbury Stendel was pleased to get back to winning ways.

The German said: "I think it is a very important win for us because you can see that we lost our confidence and self-belief.league one

"It wasn't an easy game to win for us and it wasn't our best performance but I think it's good because we won 1-0 at home and we've stopped our negative run.

"We played okay against Charlton but they were better on the day and on Tuesday it was a bad performance from us but the players showed that they can improve their performance, which is important for me and good for the players."

It helps having a player in the sort of form Mowatt is in.

The 23-year-old is rebuilding his Reds career after spending time on loan at Oxford last season and, with George Moncur, is a key player in the engine room.

Stendel added: "I think if you have watched our games, you will know that he is an important player for us.

"I don't think he ever has a bad performance, most of the time he has a good performance.

“He won his duels, he played very well with the ball and I'm happy that he scored as well."

Bristol Rovers did not roll over and Adam Davies had to deny Stefan Payne and equaliser while Kyle Bennett wasted a glorious chance from a quick counter-attack when he blazed over.

In the end Barnsley might have won more comfortably as Mamadou Thiam's free-kick cannoned into the crossbar.

But with four successive Oakwell games coming up, the Reds will be licking their lips.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Moncur (Thiam 66), Cavare, Moore (Brown 75), Potts, Bahre (Hedges 84), Pinillos, Mowatt.

Subs: Kendrick, Bird, Jackson, Williams.

Bristol Rovers: Bonham, Leadbitter (Bennett 64), Kelly, Lockyer, J Clarke, Craig, Lines, O Clarke (Rodman 64), Sercombe, Payne, Reilly (Matthews 64).

Subs: Smith, Jakubiak, Upson, Partington.

Attendance: 10,966

Referee: Anthony Backhouse