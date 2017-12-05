Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom admits his side’s recent busy period has taught him a lot about his players.

The Reds chief has been forced to rotate his side in recent weeks due to a Saturday-Tuesday schedule.

Heckingbottom was forced to rebuild his squad in the summer, continuing the club’s policy of unearthing gems from the lower leagues.

And he says it is only through game time that he can truly learn about the newcomers to Oakwell.

The 40-year-old said: “We know where we’re at, we know where we got these players from and where they’re at.

“We know there’s going to be inconsistencies because of that and it’s frustrating for me - but it’s a reality check for everyone.

“We have to find out about these players. You can’t really do it on the training ground.

“You can do it and push it and speak with players but you’ve always got to judge them on their actions and in the games.

“After that you can then help them and whilst I want to win every game, we have to accept defeats sometimes.”

Heckingbottom added: “We want to know about them for when they’re needed.

“We had a whole new squad, seventeen out and seventeen in or whatever it was.

“Law of averages based on my time here are that fifty per cent of them probably won’t be good enough.

“We’d love to get that up to sixty or seventy per cent, but that’s the reality of it.”