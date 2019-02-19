Barnsley were left frustrated at Oakwell after being held to a goalless draw by Burton Albion.

It is now 13 unbeaten for Daniel Stendel’s side, who also have not lost at Oakwell in 21 fixtures. The Reds controlled the majority of the tie against the Brewers, but failed to test visiting goalkeeper Bradley Collins regularly enough make it seven home wins on the spin.

Dimitri Cavare and Kieran Wallace chase the ball.'Barnsley FC v Burton Albion. SkyBet League 1. Oakwell Stadium.'19 February 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson '

Ryan Hedges came in for Mamadou Thiam for the only change from Barnsley’s 2-1 win over Wycombe at the weekend, and the Welshman enjoyed a decent return to the starting line-up.

Barnsley struggled to get out of their own half in the opening five minutes, with the visitors coming close through Jamie Allen’s rasping drive.

Hedges responded for the Tykes with a good run down the left, keeping the ball in play before delivering low for Jacob Brown. The youngster just could not connect at the near post under the presence of former Blade John Brayford.

With 17 minutes played more good work from Hedges saw a good opening for Mike Bahre in the box, but the German saw his shot blocked. Again Bahre saw a sight of goal moments later but scooped over the crossbar.

Mike Bahre takes control from Stephen Quinn.'Barnsley FC v Burton Albion. SkyBet League 1. Oakwell Stadium.'19 February 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson '

Burton goalkeeper Collins was tested by Cauley Woodrow’s fierce volley from a tight angle on 18 minutes - turning away the striker’s effort for a corner.

The Reds wasted a chance to play Alex Mowatt in on goal as Bahre overhit a through-ball on 35 minutes. Stendel’s men did well to work their way out of Burton’s press from Adam Davies’ goal-kick but Bahre put too much power on his pass after picking up from Brown’s lay-off.

The hosts took complete control of the match but could not find a way through a stubborn Burton defence for a clear sight of goal. The second period began as the first ended, with Barnsley controlling possession but failing to create a meaningful breakthrough.

As an hour ticked by Hedges beat the offside trap to spring clear down the left and sent a perfect cross for Woodrow to fire at goal from 10 yards, but the Barnsley number nine rifled harmlessly over the crossbar.

Marcus Harness and Daniel challenge for the ball.' FC v Burton Albion. SkyBet League 1. Oakwell Stadium.'19 February 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson '

Hedges then drilled a low effort wide after some scrappy play from Burton on the edge of their own box - the home fans started to groan in frustration with little more than 20 to play.

Brown planted a header at goal from a delightful Dani Pinillos cross on 77 minutes but Jake Buxton cleared off the line what was Barnsley’s best chance of the second half, leaving the Reds frustrated but still unbeaten at Oakwell in the league this season.

Teams

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, Hedges (Adeboyejo 73), McGeehan (Dougall 84), Woodrow, Cavare, Bahre (Thiam 62), Pinillos, Mowatt, Brown.

Subs: Walton, Jackson, Styles, J. Williams.

Ryan Hedges holds the ball from Kyle McFadzean.'Barnsley FC v Burton Albion. SkyBet League 1. Oakwell Stadium.'19 February 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson '

Burton Albion: Collins, Brayford, Buxton (c), Allen, McFadzean, Fraser, Akins, Harness (Hutchinson 81), Miller (Boyce 46), Quinn, Daniel (Wallace 53).

Subs: Bywater, Sbarra, Templeton, Bradley, Hutchinson.

Referee: Martin Coy

Attendance: 11, 778 (283 Burton)