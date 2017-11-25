Barnsley 0-2 Leeds - match report

BARNSLEY were second best almost throughout as Leeds triumphed in the big televised Yorkshire derby.

Paul Heckingbottom's side rarely threatened as they sank to a second straight scoreless home Championship defeat.

Leeds were dominant in the first period at a packed Oakwell, and deservedly led by those couple of decisive goals at the interval.

The visitors struck first midway through the half, with Spaniard Samuel Saiz finding plenty of space around the edge of the Reds box before firing home his ninth goal of the season from 20 yards.

The second goal came deep into first-half stoppage-time, with Macedonian international Ezgjan Alioski lasing home low past Adam Davies to register his fourth goal in as many games.

There were few highlights from a lacklustre Reds team in that opening 45 minutes.

Joe Williams sliced a shot well wide from the edge of the box, then shortly before the break defender Liam Lindsay headed disappointingly wide as he charged in to meet Zeki Fryers' free-kick delivery.

The visitors almost went three clear soon after the restart. Pablo Hernandez fired in a free-kick which took a deflection to deceive Davies, with the ball eventually drifting inches past the post.

Williams hit a shot over the top and sub Ike Ugbo ought to have done better with a free header as the Reds tried to rally, but again it should have been three for Leeds in the 62nd minute.

Caleb Ekuban slotted poorly into the side-netting from close range after being expertly played in by Hernandez.

Sub Gary Gardner headed disappointingly wide for the Reds as the final 20 minutes approached, while Tom Bradshaw did likewise soon after he nipped in to meet Andy Yiadom's cross.

Gardner fluffed a great chance again in the 78th minute, hitting a shot meekly at 'keeper Felix Wiedwald after he'd latched on to Ugbo's measured through-ball.

Hernandez came closest to grabbing a third for dominant Leeds in the latter stages, curling a shot narrowly over the top.

Barnsley (4-3-2-1): Davies; Yiadom, MacDonald, Lindsay, Fryers; Potts, Williams, Moncur (Gardner, 46); Hammill (Hedges, 76), Barnes (Ugbo, 46); Bradshaw.

Subs not used: Walton, McCarthy, McGeehan, Adeboyejo.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Wiedwald; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi; O'Kane (Shaughnessy, 58), Phillips; Alioski (Grot, 88), Saiz, Hernandez; Ekuban (Roofe, 80).

Subs not used: Lonergan, Anita, Sacko, Pennington.

Referee: Andrew Madley (Huddersfield).