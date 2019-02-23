Away point for Reds: Portsmouth 0-0 Barnsley

Adam Davies' penalty save earned Barnsley a point in a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

The Reds skipper kept out Omar Bogle's second-half spot-kick, but their lead in second position in League One was cut to two points after Sunderland won.

Both promotion-chasing sides played out an uneventful first half with a lack of many chances.

Daniel Stendel's side could have taken the lead in the 20thminute but Dimitri Cavare’s long-range shot failed to hit the target.

The home side, who were 10 points above Barnsley after December's reverse fixture, had their best chance of the first half in the 39thminute when following a defensive mix-up by Barnsley, but Viv Solomon-Otabor was denied by the on-rushing Tykes keeper Davies.

Pompey's moment came on the hour as Cavare fouled Solomon-Otabor, but Davies guessed the right way from Bogle's spot-kick to keep his side level.

The Reds could have won it in the last 10 minuyes after Alex Mowatt's corner was met by Jacob Brown but his header was deflected and hit the crossbar.

Still, the Reds' unbeaten run extends to 14 games.

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Morris, Solomon-Otabor (Lowe 77), Bogle (Vaughan 84), Curtis.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Donohue, Evans, Hawkins.

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan (Dougall 90), Woodrow, Cavare, Bahre (Adeboyejo 59), Thiam (Hedges 75), Pinillos, Mowatt, Brown.

Subs: Walton, Jackson, Styles, Green.

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 18,624