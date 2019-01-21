Anxious wait for Barnsley after injury to striker Cauley Woodrow

Barnsley will be anxiously waiting to find out the extent of Cauley Woodrow's injury sustained in the emphatic 4-1 win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The striker put the Reds one their way in London with a brilliant early goal as he fired in a volley on-the-turn from a corner for his eighth of the season.

But the former Fulham man could not make it to half-time as he limped off five minutes before the break.

The start of Woodrow's Barnsley career was wrecked by injury as he had to wait two months to make his debut after suffering a hamstring injury in one of his first training sessions.

The Reds will be hoping it is not another serious muscle injury.

“He tried, but after five minutes he said he cannot sprint and we substituted him,” boss Daniel Stendel said.

Ironically, Woodrow's injury helped Barnsley regain control of the game against the rock-bottom Dons, who had by then equalised, as midfielder Kenny Dougall came on to offer more control.

“It was a chance for Kenny and we had a little bit more control and calm when we had the ball,” the boss added. “In the second half Kenny showed that he is an important player for us.”

New signing Jordan Green was an unused substitute against the Dons following his move from Yeovil on Friday.

The winger joined the Reds for an undisclosed fee following Brad Potts' sale to Preston and Stendel insists he can make an impact this season.

First he will have to get up to speed, but the German thinks he has the qualities to help Barnsley achieve their goals this season.

Stendel added: “We lost Brad Potts, we needed another option for the right wing.

“Browny (Jacob Brown) played good but if we want to achieve our goals we need options.

“He is a player who has played only in League Two but he is very quick and is ready to have success. I hope he can show it in the next games. He can be the quickest player in our squad.

“He is ready to work hard, he only trained on Friday, we will see when he can play.”