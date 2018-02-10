'A stonewall penalty' - Reaction from Barnsley interim boss as Reds are denied a spot kick in 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Stand-in manager Paul Harsley said Barnsley should have been coming out of their South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday with all three points after have a strong penalty appeal turned down.

Adam Hammill went down under a challenge by David Jones in the second half but referee Lee Probert waved away the claim for a spot kick.

This came after Wednesday had been given a penalty of their own when Lucas Joao was felled after 17 minutes. The two challenges appeared similar and Harsley couldn't believe the outcomes were different.

"If he's giving their penalty - he's definitely got to give Adam Hammill's. For me it was a stonewall penalty."

Wednesday went ahead when Atdhe Nuhiu converted from the spot, but the lead last just a couple of minutes as debut-boy Oli McBurnie raced through and fired in an excellent equaliser.

It's been a difficult week for the Reds, who lost their manager Paul Heckingbotton to Leeds on Tuesday and Harsley was delighted by the response from the players.

"You never know what's going to happen but the second I walked into the changing room on Tuesday morning I knew everyone was on side. We knew clearly what we wanted.

"After the game I told the lads I couldn't thank them enough. They could have had their heads turned. The lads responded brilliant. We all came together.

"I was asked to do this game and I've done it to the best I could in the short space of time. I'm just gutted we didn't get the three points.

"In the first half I thought we were the more dominant team. The last 30 minutes fizzled out a bit - both teams were maybe worried about conceding."