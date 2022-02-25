The Reds remain rock bottom in the Championship but head into tomorrow’s match at Oakwell off the back of two wins in their last three games, having previously won just twice in 29 matches.

Their opponents sit just outside the play-off places under the guidance of a familiar figure in these parts, who has won 11 of his 17 games in charge so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of what he described as a ‘vital’ game in Barnsley’s bid to avoid the drop, Callum Styles said: “I expect them to be strong, they have had good form lately, but so have we.

"We are back at Oakwell, got our fans behind us and hopefully we can create an atmosphere where we can bully them and we can get the three points from the game.”

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi eased some of the pressure on his shoulders with Tuesday’s victory over Hull – his second league win in 15 attempts.

The 36-year-old said of play-off chasing Boro: “They are well-structured, they are a good, aggressive team with a lot of offensive qualities.

"The respect for Middlesbrough is there. I’m happy we have got them now because we also have confidence from our recent performances, knowing we can be the team that can expose their weaknesses.