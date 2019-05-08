Barnsley FC skipper primed to move on after “fantastic five years”

Skipper Adam Davies says Barnsley has been a “massive part of my life” as he looks set to leave the club.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at Oakwell this summer and even though the Reds can offer him Championship football next season, he is primed to move on.

Stoke are just one of a number of clubs interested in signing Davies, who is a Wales international.

Davies has said he will talk with the club once the team are back from a celebratory trip abroad, but he is not expected to remain at the club.

The 26-year-old has played over 200 times for the Tykes and has won two promotions.

Wherever he ends up, he is in no doubt what the club means to him. He said: “Barnsley has been a massive part of my life, I've improved so much as a person and so much as a player over these last five years. It has been fantastic, so we will see what happens over the coming weeks.

“We are going to celebrate over the next few days, have a holiday with the lads and then get back and discuss.”

Davies is celebrating a second promotion from League One in four years, having also gone up in 2016.

That rise, under Paul Heckingbottom, was unexpected and as a result of a late-season surge, whereas the Reds have always been on the scene this year.

Davies says they were under pressure to go up and believes his team have dealt with it brilliantly.

“It's extra special to do it automatically, it's the best way to do it before the end of the season finished,” he said.

“Last time it was, 'If we get in there, we get in there, we'll see what happens', this time the aim was promotion from the start of the season.

“We have dealt with a lot of high pressure games and come through them and the lads have been absolutely brilliant all year, credit to everyone involved, it's been a fantastic season.

“Until you're put under that pressure, you don't know whether you can deal with it. “The lads have been put under some massive pressure this season, played in some massive games and the lads have been able to deal with it.

“It will only make them better players, they will learn from those situations and get better.”