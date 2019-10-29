Barnsley FC: How injured players Samuel Radlinger and Patrick Scmidth proved they are on the mend

Goalkeeper Radlinger has been out since August with a knee ligament injury, while Schmidt has not played since the end of September.

Both men played the entirety of the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Radlinger keeping a clean sheet and Schmidt getting on the scoresheet.

Radlinger started all five of Barnsley’s Championship games before he picked up his ligament problem which was due to keep him out until November.

However, he may struggle to get back into the side as his number two Brad Collins has stepped up in his absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caretaker boss Adam Murray said: “He is doing really, it is great work from the physios to get him back in the situation he is in. And it’s another option for us.

“Brad has been brilliant, we have got three really, really good first-team goalkeepers. Brad has been in top form in the last three games.”

Schmidt, the 21-year-old Austrian, has made just four appearances off the bench and is looking to make his mark on the first team.

He tweeted: “Happy to be back after my injury and to score my first goal for the @BarnsleyFC U23s.