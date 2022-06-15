The 44-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell and replaces Poya Asbaghi, who left in April following the club’s relegation to League One.

Former Northern Ireland and Burnley defender Duff spent four years in charge of the Robins and led them to their highest-ever league finish last season when they finished fifteenth in the third tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley's new head coach Michael Duff. Photo courtesy of Barnsley FC/Keith Turner.

Twelve months previously they achieved automatic promotion from League Two under his stewardship.

"It’s taken a little bit of time to get things done and box things off but now I’m here, in the stadium, wearing the kit, I can’t wait to get going now and meet the players,” Duff said.

“The opportunity came around to manage a club the size of this, I’m ambitious, I want to progress. I just saw it as the next step, and I think me and the club can work hand in hand to hopefully move forward again."

Barnsley finished bottom of the Championship last term, just one year after making the Championship play-offs.

The club’s chief executive, Khaled El-Ahmad, said: “We followed a thorough recruitment process and are happy to have identified such a capable coach who will play an important role in our project at Oakwell.

“His wealth of experience throughout the English footballing pyramid, both as a player and head coach, will be of great benefit to our players and staff alike.”

He added: "Crucially, Michael is aware of the challenges that League One possesses and as such, we are confident he is the right man to take us forward.”