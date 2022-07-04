Barnsley FC bring in former Burnley striker and Northern Ireland international

The ex-Burnley striker and Northern Ireland international has come to Oakwell as assistant head coach after a stint coaching in the states with Inter Miami under Phil Neville and David Beckham and before that with former Sheffield United man Neill Collins at Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Paterson has extensive experience in the EFL as a player having turned out for Stoke City, Scunthorpe, Burnley and Huddersfield among others, as well as picking up 22 international caps with Northern Ireland.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Paterson. “I know this club very well, having played against Barnsley many times in my playing career.

Martin Paterson has joined Barnsley FC as Michael Duff's assistant

“It’s great to team up with Michael Duff again. As soon as I got the call to join him, to come to such a good club like this, there was no hesitation. I just want to assist the gaffer, to support him and hopefully together we can all get this club back to where it ought to be.”

Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley FC, Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to have Martin join our First Team coaching staff here at Oakwell.

“Martin has a great knowledge of the English game and provides great energy to the players, and also set piece knowledge. He has had having fantastic experiences of playing and coaching in the States where he will have also been exposed to different ways of playing.