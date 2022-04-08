Barnsley FC boss Poya Asbaghi addresses talk over his future as relegation looms

Barnsley’s chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad confirmed Asbaghi has a break clause in his contract – the length of which is unknown – which will be reviewed at the end of the season.

The former Sweden Under-21 chief has won four of his 21 games in charge since being appointed in November, losing a further 11 and drawing six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

That has left Barnsley eight points adrift of Championship safety with seven games to go.

Asbaghi said: "It’s all about surviving right now, it’s all about trying to collect as many points as we can at a really crucial time.

"I honestly don’t think discussions right now, from me or anybody else, should be about whether I’m staying her after the season or not.

"Lets do what we can do during this season and in the games we have left. Let’s talk again when the season is over and you will get a good description of how everything is.

"Nothing is excluded. This is not the time about me (sic). It’s more about making sure we can have the right concentration on the games we have ahead of us.”

Speaking earlier this week, El-Ahmad said: “There is a clause but the situation is under review. It will be mutual.

"The decision will be made so that when pre-season starts everything will be in place.”