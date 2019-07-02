Barnsley: Ethan Pinnock joins Brentford as Reds back line takes another hit
Barnsley's promotion-winning team continues to get broken up as Ethan Pinnock is the latest member to leave the club.
The highly-rated centre-half has been sold to Brentford for an undisclosed fee.
He joins key players Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay and Ryan Hedges in leaving the club this summer following their League One promotion last term.
All four men turned down new contracts to stay at Oakwell and as the 26-year-old was entering the final year of his stay, the club stuck by their policy of selling anyone who will not accept a contract extension.
A club statement read: “Barnsley Football Club have reluctantly accepted an offer from Brentford Football Club for Ethan Pinnock.
“Everyone at Barnsley Football Club would like to thank Ethan for his professionalism and effort during his time at Oakwell, helping the club to secure promotion last season.
“We wish him well in his future career.
“The club can confirm it has made a significant profit on the transfer and will retain an interest in the future of the player.”
Pinnock arrived in South Yorkshire two summers ago, following his sale from Forest Green and made 66 appearances, winning acclaim for his displays last season where he was named in the PFA and EFL League One teams of the year.
The Reds have made four signings, but they could also have a fight to keep hold of Kieffer Moore, with the striker attracting interest from Millwall.