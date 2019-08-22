Barnsley: Doubts over Cauley Woodrow ahead of Luton clash
Barnsley will be sweating on the fitness of Cauley Woodrow for their game with Luton Town on Saturday.
The Reds striker picked up a knock during last week's draw with Charlton and missed the midweek defeat at Birmingham.
After that 2-0 reverse in the Second City boss Daniel Stendel said he expected Woodrow to be fit, but first-team coach Dale Tonge revealed he was not due to return to training until Friday.
“He is touch and go, being honest,” Tonge said. “He will not do anything today (Thursday) and then we will assess him again tomorrow (Friday)."
Woodrow is a vital part of Barnsley's set up, evidenced by his brilliant goal against the Addicks last week, which is an early goal-of-the-season contender.
There is positive news about Jacob Brown, who should be back in the frame after next month's international break.
Brown is yet to feature this season owing to an injury picked up in early pre-season and Tonge has delivered good news.
He added: “Browny is quite close now and he is outside every day. Last Saturday was his second double session, so he is building his fitness up quite well now.
"I think over this next week, he might start to get involved in some non-contact stuff.
"I think it will be more than likely after (the international break when he is back). But Browny is a different breed and he might be back before."