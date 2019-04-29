Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay sees promotion as a way to help gain a place in the Scotland national side

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay is desperate for promotion to the Championship, which would help his international aspirations.

The Scottish centre-half scored the winning goal against Blackpool as the Tykes took a step closer to promotion from League One.

Only goal difference sees the Reds sit one place behind table-toppers Luton - who lost at Burton Albion - and now, with the Championship in their sights, Lindsay hopes promotion will boost his chances of a call-up to the Scotland squad.

“Of course it will help,” said Lindsay. “I just need to concentrate on club football. If it comes, it comes and I’d be delighted. Playing at a higher level than League One will help. Hopefully it does get me in.

“I want to play as high as I can so, hopefully, we can do the job on Saturday.”

With 45 appearance to his name this term, the Tykes have failed to keep a clean-sheet whenever the 23-year-old has been absent from the starting XI.

But it was at the other end of the pitch where his big impact came. Cauley Woodrow cancelled out Harry Pritchard’s deflected strike before half-time and Lindsay glanced home his first league goal of the season for Daniel Stendel’s men to earn a 2-1 victory.

“It’s been frustrating not getting the goals,” he continued. “But I think people will let me off a wee bit. It was a perfect end to the game for me. We had loads of corners, if I didn’t score I think I’d have got a kick or punch in the dressing room,” he joked.

Promotion is in Barnsley’s hands; a win on Saturday at Bristol Rovers will guarantee an instant return to the second tier of English football.

However, with promotion rivals Portsmouth and Sunderland in action on Tuesday, Barnsley could gain promotion without playing should Pompey lose and the Black Cats fail to win.

Lindsay says there are plans to watch the scores come in together in midweek, but the team are still keen on getting the job done themselves.

“I’m sure ‘Davo’ (Adam Davies) will organise something, so we’ll wait and see.

“The job’s not done yet,” he warned. “It’s given us confidence, obviously. I don’t think we’ve won four on the spin all season, so that’s another positive. We’ll be confident going into the Bristol (Rovers) game.

“It’ll be a tough game. We’ve played them before and know what they’re like.”