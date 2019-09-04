Barnsley: Daniel Stendel sheds light on Dimitri Cavare future
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel insists Dimitri Cavare still has a part to play at the club.
The 24-year-old's future was surrounded in doubt after he did not appear in Stendel's team for three weeks, despite being a key player last term and in pre-season.
But he was back in the side for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Wigan, helping the Reds to just a second clean sheet of the season.
Stendel suggested that there may have been issues on the training ground that have kept Cavare out of the team, but that it is in the player's hands whether he plays.
“He played good. We didn’t forget him,” Stendel said.
“He was a big part from a good game from us.
“He is a very good player for us and when he shows the right attitude in training and the games then he will help us in the season.”
After shipping 12 goals in five games, the Reds were able to stop Wigan from scoring, with a new-look central defensive pairing.
Aapo Halme was handed a first league start for the club along side Mads Andersen and they both overcame early bookings to produce a strong performance.
“I am happy Aapo and Mads kept a clean sheet, especially with two early yellow cards we didn’t know if we needed to substitute one, or maybe two,” Stendel added.
“It was important before the international break that we had more confidence from this game for the next games in the season.”