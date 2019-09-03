Barnsley: Daniel Stendel not happy with points return so far
Daniel Stendel is unsatisfied with Barnsley's point haul from the opening six games of the season.
The Reds have produced a mixed bag following their return to the Championship and sit on five points in 21st going into the first international break of the season.
They have beaten Fulham and drawn with Charlton and Wigan while losing to Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Luton.
Stendel felt his side should have been on more going into a tough run of fixtures when the league resumes in 10 days.
“I want to have more than five points from six games,” the German said.
“We had a big chance to beat Charlton at home and then we would have seven points.
“It was important that we reacted and picked up points in the next games.
“It is not easier in September, the next game at home against Leeds, but I can see the players want to improve and work hard.”
Despite their average start, the fans have stayed behind their side and travelled in numbers to the DW Stadium on Saturday for the 0-0 draw with Wigan.
And Stendel is delight they are all together.
“They all understand that Barnsley need one unit from the team, from the club, from the supporters,” he said.
“It was good to see that we got so much support, especially after last week.
“This is a good sign for my players, for my team and I think the performance was a good sign for the supporters.”