Barnsley: Daniel Stendel not concerned by contract status
Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel says agreeing a new contract is not at the top of his to-do list amid recent speculation linking him with Huddersfield.
The German, who is out of contract at Oakwell next summer, was among the favourites for the recent vacancy across Yorkshire at the Terriers until they filled it by appointing Danny Cowley from Lincoln.
It is not the first time that Stendel's work at Barnsley has seen him linked to other jobs, but his focus in on matters at hand, namely Sunday's visit of Leeds.
“I sit here today and Huddersfield has a new manager,” he said. “That is all what I can say. I am the head coach at Barnsley.
"I am the coach of Barnsley and Huddersfield have a new coach. We are concentrating on the game on Sunday against Leeds.
"I am happy to work at Barnsley. I think we have had a really good last 14 months. I like to work with our team and I think we will speak about the new contract at some (other) time."
Stendel was able to report positive injury news for the Yorkshire derby as Alex Mowatt and Jacob Brown are fit again while Cauley Woodrow and Cameron McGeehan face fitness tests.
He said: "Jacob has trained for the last two weeks and I think he can play. Alex is back, which is good and with the other players, we need to see in training.
"I am happy some players are back to play and we have more options.”
