Barnsley: Daniel Stendel baffled as Reds fire blanks
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel was left flummoxed by his side's failure to score a goal in their latest defeat at Nottingham Forest.
The Reds went down to a 1-0 loss at the City Ground, but only because home goalkeeper Brice Samba made a string of fine saves.
It means that they are still yet to score an away goal so far this season as they find life back in the Championship tough.
Stendel could not believe their drought was not ended in the East Midlands but is convinced the goals will start going in.
“In our last three games, we had more chances to score than in our first four games before but we’ve not scored a goal – this is crazy, but it’s reality,” said Stendel. “
“What we can do is work harder to score when we play games like this.
“We tried to change the result and I can say that I’m proud of this performance and attitude from my team.
“I hope we can get the rewards from our performance next time.”
Despite the result, which leaves Barnsley in the bottom three, Stendel believes his side are playing with the right identity.
“When you see the last three games, you can see this is Barnsley’s style – like last season – and we deserved to have more than one point in the last three games against good teams,” the German added.
“We can’t play much better than in the second half; we created chances, pressed very high and play well, but, in the end, you need to score.”