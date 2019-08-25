Barnsley: Daniel Stendel apologises after Reds' toothless display against Luton Town
Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel apologised for his side's dreadful weekend display against Luton Town having lost in the league on home soil for the first time since March 2018.
It was a nightmare start for the Reds - who last lost at Oakwell in the league against Milwall almost 18 months ago - as they found themselves three goals down to last season's League One champions inside 31 minutes.
"It was the worse case in what could happen today," said Stendel.
"We know it's a big chance to take the second three points but our start was so bad with two goals in five minutes for Luton.
"You can see we were insecure in that time."
With seven former Barnsley players amongst the Hatters' ranks, it was no surprise when one popped up with the opener; Oakwell academy graduate Jacob Butterfield firing in on two minutes.
Three minutes later, James Collins made it two and then Harry Cornick smashed in to leave Barnsley dazed. Despite taking four points from Luton last season throughout their League One journey, the two sides looked worlds apart in the August sunshine.
However, Barnsley and their faithful crowd didn't stop believing, as Mallik Wilks handed Stendel a lifeline on 72 minutes, but it wasn't enough in what was yet another toothless Tykes display.
"I think we worked very well after the game on Tuesday," added Stendel. "The atmosphere yesterday was good and the feeling was going before we went onto the pitch, but the start wasn't good.
"You cannot play like this in the Championship. It's a big experience from the game today."
Barnsley: Radlinger, Diaby (Halme 67), Andersen (Green 46), McGeehan, Bahre, Thomas, Sibbick, Pinillos (B. Williams 46), Thiam, Mowatt, Wilks.Subs: Collins, Chaplin, Schmidt, Oduor.
Luton Town: Sluga, Tunnicliffe, Bradley, Pearson, Shinnie, Cornick (Lee 85), Collins, Bolton, Lualua (Mpanzu 81), Bree (Galloway 89), Butterfield.Subs: Shea, Moncur, Brown, Jones.
Referee: S. Martin