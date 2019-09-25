Barnsley: Dani Pinillos 'feeling good' after long lay-off
Barnsley defender Dani Pinillos is feeling back to his best after two rounds of eye surgery this summer.
The Spanish left-back was ruled out of the Reds' promotion run-in last season with an eye problem, that saw him go under the knife twice.
That curtailed his involvement in pre-season and has left him playing catch up.
Pinillos is back to full fitness, though, and had made five appearances so far this season.
“I’m feeling good now,” said Pinillos. “I had to have surgery twice on my eye and it was a little bit hard, to be honest, because I came back two or three weeks after the group – I didn’t travel to France or Germany for pre-season.
“It was hard for me to be fit, but now I’m feeling good and I want to keep working hard and playing well.”
Pinillos has been part of the Barnsley side that is struggling to adapt to life back in the Championship as they sit in the bottom three with five points from eight games.
Everyone at the club senses that results are around the corner, though, as they are playing well and creating a lot of chances.
Pinillos added: “It’s frustrating because when you don’t have chances to score you know you’ve played a bad game and don’t deserve to win.
“But when you’re playing well like this and the ball doesn’t go in it’s frustrating. There’s nothing we could do better; it’s just scoring goals.
“Football is like that. In the last three games we’ve played very well and created a lot of chances, and I think it will change.”