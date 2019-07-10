Barnsley: Dale Tonge's coaching role made permanent
Dale Tonge has been handed a permanent role in Barnsley's first-team coaching staff.
Tonge, who used to play for the Reds, stepped into Daniel Stendel's backroom team in January after Andreas Winkler left to join Huddersfield.
He helped oversee promotion to League One and has been rewarded with a permanent contract, leaving his position in the academy.
Tonge, who is currently in the south of France for the club's pre-season training camp, is delighted to be sticking around.
“It’s obviously a bit of a cliche, but it really is a dream come true for me,” he said.
“It’s come much earlier in my coaching career than I’d ever expected, but after the great work we put in together since January, I’m proud that the gaffer wanted me to continue to work alongside him moving forward.
“I’m buzzing. It was always going to get done, the gaffer told me he was happy with what we were doing and how we were working together.
“So after a quick holiday at the end of the season I was back in the office and able to get this signed, as well as working on plenty of different things for next season.
“I love the club, it was an honour to play for Barnsley and to still be involved now on the coaching staff is what I always wanted when I finished my playing days.
“We’ve felt a massive high from promotion and we have rightfully enjoyed it, now it is time to continue the progress and see where next season takes us.”