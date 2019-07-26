Barnsley: Dale Tonge provides transfer and fitness update on Kieffer Moore
Barnsley have not had any fresh interest in striker Kieffer Moore.
The prolific hitman has been the subject of reported interest from Bristol City, Millwall and clubs in China this summer, but has remained at Oakwell.
He has barely featured in the Reds' pre-season as he recovers from an injury picked up at a Wales training camp at the end of last term, but first-team coach Dale Tonge says he is getting nearer to fitness.
“We have not had any new interest for Kieffer at the minute,” Tonge said.
“From our point of view we are looking to build his fitness up, get him ready for the start of the season and get him some minutes where we can.
“The club we are we are always going to get speculation for our best players, it is not something we can control, but from our point of view until the player leaves all we can do is work with them.”
Moore is not the only player who has been occupying the treatment room and Tonge has ruled Jacob Brown and Jordan Green out of their opening game of the season against Fulham next week.
“We have had quite a few little setbacks in terms of injuries,” he added.
“Kieffer is just on his way back.
“Jacob is still a few weeks off as is Jordan Green. Kieffer we are hopeful he can be involved, he is progressing in his fitness now, he had quite a length of time off, hopefully he can start building his fitness up now ready for the season.”