Barnsley: Conor Chaplin wants win at Preston to dedicate to tragic fan
Conor Chaplin has vowed Barnsley will do everything they can to win at Preston North End in honour of the fan who died at Oakwell in midweek.
Reds supporter Jeffrey Wroe suffered a heart attack during the second half of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Derby and was unable to be saved by emergency services.
It cast a huge shadow of what was an important result for Barnsley and Chaplin has said the whole club has been affected.
The players have donated some money to Mr Wroe's family and is eyeing three points at Deepdale in his memory.
He said: "Everyone is devastated about the news. The lads have come together and want to make sure the family is well-looked after. It was such a sad moment.
"Thankfully that goal was a little reminder that we are all together.
"Football goes aside when something like that happens. All our thoughts are with Jeffrey’s family, not just me but all the boys in the changing room and staff at the club.
"It would be a great tribute if we could go to Preston and win for him. It’s extra motivation."
The Reds are winless in nine games, going back to the opening game of the season, and they are yet to register a point – or score a goal – away from home.
They have no fresh injuries for the trip across the M62, with Kenny Dougall and Bambo Diaby still not ready to be involved.
Cameron McGeehan could be back in the squad, however, after two games out of the side.