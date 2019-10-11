Barnsley: Conor Chaplin not getting hung up on tough run
Barnsley's Conor Chaplin accepts his side's next chunk of fixtures are just the nature of life in the Championship.
The Reds are currently in disarray, without a win in 10 and spending the international break planning the way forward after parting ways with promotion-winning head coach Daniel Stendel earlier this week.
Things are not going to get any easier when they get back to action as they face a nasty-looking run of fixtures before the next international hiatus in November.
They face Swansea and West Brom, both in the top four, before a visit to local neighbours Huddersfield.
Then a home game with Bristol City is followed by a trip to Stoke – the only side on currently less points than Stoke.
Chaplin, though, enjoying his first taste of life in the second tier, is already aware of the relentless nature of the division and knows every game is a tough one.
He said: “They are big games. I know it is a cliché but I don’t think there are many games that are not going to be big in the Championship.
“Everyone looks forward to those big games.
“Just because teams like Huddersfield and Stoke are down there, you can’t forget what big clubs they are.
“Huddersfield were in the Premier League last year and Stoke are one of the biggest clubs in the league.
“They are games you go into looking forward to the occasion, but you want to get some results as well.”