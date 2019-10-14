Barnsley: Conor Chaplin delighted with blooming partnership with Cauley Woodrow
Barnsley might not have enjoyed the best of starts to the season, but the partnership between Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin is at least flourishing.
The Reds have not won since the opening game of the season, a run which has seen Daniel Stendel lose his job, but the form of Woodrow and Chaplin has been impressive.
The two have linked up well at the top of the pitch, former Fulham striker Woodrow bagging three goals in his last six games and Chaplin adding a goal and an assist.
Chaplin said of their partnership: “We enjoy playing together. That’s a fact. We enjoy working hard for each other.“We seem to get each other chances as well, whether it is each other’s runs or playing each other the ball.
“When we have started together we have scored goals between the two of us, which is important. That is what you want in a strike force.”
The attacker made six starts under Stendel, getting progressively better, and he know is wanting to kick on and impress the new manager, whoever it ends up being.
“I feel good,” he said. “I have not started all the games but a good amount.
“It is something I have enjoyed and definitely a test. Maybe you start to get settled after the first few games.
“Derby was probably my best performance in a Barnsley shirt to date. I don’t want to sit on that. I want to kick on now and make that spot my own.”