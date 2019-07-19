Barnsley: Conor Chaplin becomes Barnsley's 10th summer signing after joining from Coventry
Conor Chaplin has become Barnsley's 10th summer signing after he joined from Coventry.
The 22-year-old striker has been a long-time target for the Reds and they have finally got him for a significant six-figure fee, which will remain undisclosed but could break the £1million barrier.
He joins on a four-year contract and has headed straight to Germany to join up with his new team-mates who are on a week-long training camp.
Chaplin said: “I'm so happy to get it over the line. There's been a bit of speculation over the summer and I'm glad to be here, ready to get started!
"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the lads in Germany and getting to know everyone ahead of an exciting season in the Championship."
Chaplin's career began at Portsmouth, who will receive a significant chunk of the fee by way of a sell-on clause, and he made over 100 appearances for the south coast club before joining the Sky Blues on loan last summer.
That move was made permanent in January and he finished the season with eight goals in 33 games for Mark Robins' side.
New chief executive Dane Murphy added: “Conor Chaplin’s profile is a rarity in English football and the club believes he will fit seamlessly into our playing philosophy. He has been coveted by our staff for some time.
"This latest addition further improves our young, dynamic attacking core.
“Most importantly, he is a person of high character and in our research we’ve found that he is well-liked in each team he has been a part of.”