Barnsley: Confidence is high in Reds' camp after European camps, says boss Daniel Stendel
Boss Daniel Stendel says confidence is high in his Barnsley group following two successful European training camps.
The Reds are back in the UK after separate week-long stints in France and Germany, where they won all three of their fixtures, the latest a 3-2 victory against Bundesliga 2 outfit Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
It also gave the raft of new signings the chance to get familiar with each other, their new team-mates and the style of play expected from Stendel.
The Reds will now be put through their paces on home soil as they continue to build up to the big August 3 kick-off against Fulham.
“I know we have two weeks to go, our start is in two weeks, but it is good that we get more confident for the first game,” Stendel said.
“When we play like this, it is good. We have so many new young player sin the squad, we need confidence.
“A lot of players weren't here last year, so it's good when we have success because we have more confidence for the next game.
“I am pleased, especially the develpoment in the last 10 days.
“In Toulon I wasn't really satisifed. How we have improved in the last 10 days makes me really satisfied.”
Conor Chaplin made his Reds debut on Saturday little 24 hours after joining from Coventry and he impressed, providing an assist for Luke Thomas.
And Stendel is happy with his attacking options.
“Conor it was his first game with a new team,” he said. “His assist was good and he will get better.
“You can see we have more options in offence this year and I hope we can show that when the season starts.”