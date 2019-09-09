Barnsley: Coach knew Championship would be a Stern test
Chris Stern always knew that it was not going to be all sunshine and rainbows for Barnsley in the Championship.
Stern is part of a coaching team, led by Daniel Stendel, that enjoyed a memorable first campaign at Oakwell, leading the club to League One promotion.
But things have been trickier at the higher level as the Reds have stuttered to five points from their opening six games.
The German coach was fully aware a tricky patch had to come at some point, but is remaining positive.
“We knew when we got promoted that there might be a period of time where you don’t win, especially the coaching staff and the players as well,” he said.
“It is important to stick together and work even harder. Staying positive is also a big part. “We have to focus on the good stuff, of course we have to address the negative stuff, but it is important to stay positive and keep the focus on what we did so far.”
Their Championship campaign is on hold for the international break, where a number of their players have been on duty.
Aapo Halme, Patrick Schmidt and Luke Thomas were all in action over the weekend for Finland Under-21s, Austria Under-21s and England Under-20s respectively.
Stern says that their exploits show it was the right decision to join the Reds.
“It is good for them to show not only Barnsley but also their home country it was the right step to come,” he added.
“It is a great chance to show themselves on a bigger picture.”