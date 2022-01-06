The Reds boss, who is still looking for his first win since taking charge in late November, revealed talks have taken place with the club’s hierarchy about new arrivals to help the Championship strugglers in their relegation battle.

There has also been speculation about the future of several key players, including captain Cauley Woodrow and Poland international Michał Helik, but an exodus does not appear to be imminent.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round clash against Barrow, Asbaghi said: “I have my view on where I think we need extra competition, and I give my view on the sort of player I think we need.

Barnsley FC boss Poya Asbaghi. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

"There’s a dialogue there. But it’s not on me to tell you about any potential signings, or when they might arrive or not. And I’ve heard nothing about bids for any of our players, either.

"I’m just focused on training the players we do have available.”

Barnsley’s match against Nottingham Forest on Monday was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak within Forest’s camp, but the Tykes are now dealing with a series of positive cases themselves, which could force another postponement.

Asbaghi revealed he is currently ‘10 players light’.

Yet it remains business as usual, for now at least.

He said: "It’s been a special week. But it’s the same for every other club in the country.