Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow happy to be back on goal trail
Cauley Woodrow was happy to hit the ground running after his pre-season got off to a flying start against Toulon last week.
The Barnsley striker bagged a hat-trick against the French side in a 4-2 win in the club's first meaningful friendly.
It was a promising start for the 24-year-old after he bagged 18 goals in 36 games for the Reds last season.
“But it’s about the fitness really, these are just opportunities to sharpen up before the real stuff kicks off.
“We know what the gaffer wants from us. So for most of us it’s about continuing from where we left off last season.”
The Reds' time in the south of France came to an end at the weekend, but they are not back home for long as a camp in boss Daniel Stendel's homeland is on the agenda, with another two friendlies in store.
More time away will allow more time for the squad to get to know each other.
The Reds made nine signings before their trip to the Riviera, but Woodrow says they have all settled in.
“They’ve been fine. All of them speak good English despite most of them being from overseas,” he added.
“They all seem really good lads and they’re looking decent out there.
“It’s exciting for everyone, and hopefully they’ll add to what we’ve already got here and do good things for Barnsley.”