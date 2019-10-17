Barnsley: Caretaker boss confirms status of Dale Tonge and Chris Stern
Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray says he will be the one picking the team after confirming Dale Tonge and Chris Stern are still at the club.
Tonge and Stern were part of Daniel Stendel's backroom staff but have been kept on following the German's dismissal.
They have been working with Murray, but it will be the former Mansfield boss who is the main man.
He said: “They are both a massive part of what has gone on in recent years and that will continue to be the case.
“It is the same as any management team, whether it is a caretaker team or a permanent team, we have all got an opinion, all got ideas.
“Ultimately I will pick the team on Saturday, but there have been some really good discussions over the last nine days and we will see where we go on Saturday.”
Murray is not going to be making large changes and admits the club's philosophy will not change.
“I don't think it is about changing much, it is about improving certain bits,” he added.
“The club has a club philosophy, a DNA, and that won't change, whether it is with me in on charge on Saturday or when a new manager comes in, that won't change.”
Patrick Schmidt is a doubt for the game with Swansea with a knock picked up in training while Bambo Diaby and Kenny Dougall still miss out.