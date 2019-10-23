Barnsley: Caretaker boss Adam Murray praises resilience of Reds

Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Thrown into temporary charge following the exit of Daniel Stendel and with his side on an 10-game winless run, it was not the easiest situation to inherit.

That winless run now stands at 12 games, but the mood is all together different as the Reds followed up an impressive draw with Swansea at the weekend with another point in a 2-2 at West Brom on Tuesday.

They are two points better off than most people expected them to be, yet it could have been even better at the Hawthorns after the Reds raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Cauley Woodrow's double.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Barnsley's Toby Sibbick and Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were denied a third by the woodwork and that proved pivotal as the league leaders fought back with Bambo Diaby scoring an own goal before Matheus Pereira stole a point.

Murray, who is doing his chances of getting the job permanently no harm, had mixed emotions.

“When the lads have suffered a lack of confidence, I've seen a real positivity around, and resilience and mentality.

“I feel sorry for the lads that we couldn't get the win but even in the 90th minute, we were still pushing.

“I think it would have been a famous win. We had a game plan in the way we want about the game and in the first half we executed it perfectly.