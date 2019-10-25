Barnsley: Caretaker Adam Murray is "going with the flow" as Reds prepare for Huddersfield trip
Barnsley caretaker boss Adam Murray does not know how long he will remain in charge - but is preparing for a lengthy stint in the dugout.
Murray has guided the Reds to two draws in his first two games at the helm following Daniel Stendel's sacking earlier this month.
That has eased the pressure on the board to make a quick decision and Murray is ready to lead the side as long as he is needed.
“I have to plan for that situation,” the 38-year-old told the Star. “I could get a phone call in two days and they have found the man they want, it could be two weeks, I don't know.
“For the sake and benefit of the group, I have to plan for what I think is needed.
“A new manager might come in and have different ideas, but what we have said as a group of staff is that we plan for every eventuality and whatever happens we will hopefully be in a strong position.”
Murray has always maintained that he is not thinking about the position in the long term, insisting he will “go with the flow”.
“I am in constant dialogue with the board, they are in a process which I fully understand,” he added.
“In terms of me saying I want this or that, that hasn't happened, I am just going with the flow at the minute.
“When you are making big decisions I understand that.”
Aapo Halme could be involved for the Huddersfield trip after swelling on a knock reduced, but Samuel Radlinger is out.