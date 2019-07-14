Barnsley can have 'surprise factor' in Championship - Cameron McGeehan
Cameron McGeehan believes the success Barnsley had last season shows they can be a force in the Championship this term.
Not many people had the Reds down to win League One promotion this time last year, especially as their manager Daniel Stendel was an unknown.
But they surprised plenty by storming to automatic promotion with an attacking and eye-catching style of play.
The midfielder, who was a key player in the club's success last season, believes they can catch teams out again this time around.
“The truth is we do not really know how we are going to do and I guess we can catch teams by surprise in how we play and press,” he said.
“I think we have got a really good manager, who can surprise teams with how we play.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Togetherness is also massive and goes a long way for sure.
“We had a lot of team meals last year which the club helped to fund as well. It was good to just get away as a team and away from the training ground and mix it up.
“You understand your team-mates a bit better and then you fight for each other a bit harder on the pitch. That is important.”
The Reds wrapped up a productive week in the south of France and will next head to Germany ahead of two friendlies, the first with VfL Bochum on Wednesday.