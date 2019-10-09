Barnsley: Cameron McGeehan certain it's not too late for Reds to turn season around
Cameron McGeehan believes Barnsley can turn their poor start to the season, which saw head coach Daniel Stendel lose his job, around.
Stendel left his post at Oakwell on Tuesday with the Reds on a 10-game winless streak in the Championship going back to the opening day of the season.
It has been tough for them since their promotion from League One last term as a lot of young players are being asked to deliver at a level they have never played before.
The Reds will use the current international break to search for a new manager and McGeehan believes the new man will already find the foundations in place.
Speaking after Saturday's 5-1 loss at Preston, and before Stendel left, he said: “We’ve got a young team with a lot of good players, but we need to show it on the pitch.
“We keep working hard in training, keep believing, keep working.
“It is still really early in the season so we know we can turn it around.
“We have got to hurry up and get going and get playing like we did against the likes of Fulham.
“It is hard to believe and have confidence when you keep losing and not picking up as many points as we have should done.
“We have got to keep the faith, we have a lot of faith in our style of play and how we go about things, but we need to execute them on the field.”