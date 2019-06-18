Barnsley: Cameron McGeehan becomes latest Reds player to commit himself to Oakwell
Cameron McGeehan is the latest Barnsley player to commit himself to the club.
The 24-year-old has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Oakwell until 2021.
He follows Jacob Brown and Cauley Woodrow in penning new deals and it offsets the loss of Ryan Hedges and likely exits of Liam Lindsay and Adam Davies.
The contract is reward for a brilliant campaign for the midfielder, who was instrumental in the club's League One promotion.
He made 44 appearances, scoring six goals, and ended up with a place in the EFL League One team of the year.
McGeehan sees his new deal as an opportunity to build on his good form and carry on moving forward.
“Off the back of last season, I want to continue the momentum,” he said.
“We had a really good season, it was great for everyone at the club to enjoy that so I wanted to commit my future and carry on the journey.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I want us all to carry the good feeling forward, we all want to push on together.”
The Reds are back in the Championship after one season away and they are determined to put up a better show than last time.
They sold lots of players, went through two managers and ended up being relegated.
That came after an impressive first season back in the second tier, where they threatened the play-offs under Paul Heckingbottom.
And McGeehan is targeting something similar.
“We all know that the last time Barnsley went up they did really well in their first season, so that’s there as a reminder,” he added.
“That’s the goal now, to try and better it."