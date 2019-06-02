Barnsley: Bring on the big derby matches - Jacob Brown
Barnsley’s Jacob Brown can’t wait for some Yorkshire derby action in the Sky Bet Championship next season.
The 21-year-old became a hit with the Oakwell faithful after some tireless displays from out wide, throughout a campaign that saw him strike eight goals for Daniel Stendel’s promotion-winning Tykes.
“It’s going to be on another level in the Championship,” Brown told the Star.
“Watching the games on telly, you can see the level is so good. But knowing some of the teams we’ll be playing like Leeds and Wednesday, it’s exciting but we know we need to work hard and all put the effort in together.
"We can take confidence from some of the performances last season and it can be a very good season for us.
“When we get it right and our defensive side, going forward we are really hard to deal with. It’ll be a lot harder in the Championship because some of the teams we’ll be defending against will be good, but it could work well for us.
“I can’t wait to play Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve seen derbies like that, but to be involved in a game would be mad.”
It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Brown, who experienced relegation from the Football League whilst out on loan at Chesterfield in 2018.
“That was my first proper taste of men’s football,” he said. “I found it difficult at first because it was more physical. I thought I was a fairly strong lad but it was tough coming up against some of those players.
“Looking back I am glad that I was involved in that experience. It showed that it’s not easy and you do have to knuckle down and work hard.