Majority shareholders Pacific Media Group have made no secret of their youth-orientated approach in the transfer market, but with Barnsley deep in the Championship relegation zone – even after ending a six-game losing streak against QPR last weekend - there have been calls from some fans for more experienced players to be brought in.

The Reds’ squad is the youngest in the second tier, with an average age of 23.

Poya Asbaghi, manager of Barnsley (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"You know what you can get with some experienced players but the club is pretty clear with the philosophy they have,” said Asbaghi.

"Even if you feel that sometimes older players can be good, you still have to admire that a club works after it’s principle and it's not going to let anything move that.

"It’s a little bit charming as a club to have that as a model. I’m not the right person to question that."

Barnsley added Amine Bassi, who is 24, and Saturday’s match-winner Domingos Quina, 22, to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Many would question whether the pair could be filed under ‘experienced’, despite Bassi having made more than 100 senior appearances.

Asbaghi admitted he has not thought about addressing the issue this summer.

He said: “I’m so far away from the summer transfer window, it feels like a utopia right now.