Barnsley: Boss Daniel Stendel wants Reds to keep up performance level shown against Leeds United despite 2-0 defeat
Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel wants his side to keep up the level of performance showed against Leeds United, despite a 2-0 defeat in the Yorkshire derby at Oakwell.
The Reds held Leeds until the 84th minute when Eddie Nketiah cushioned home from a set-piece and then Mateusz Klich despatched from the spot five minutes later.
“I am proud of this performance,” said Stendel. “We played like we can play. I think when you created so many chances against Leeds, it’s a really good game and not so easy. You need to take the chances in the right moment to score. It’s not happened today.
“Also, after 50 minutes, we have two or three big chances to go in front.
“You can see why Leeds have ambition for promotion this year. We are disappointed but this is the performance we need every week and to score to win points.”
Barnsley have found the net just four times in the opening seven games, something which concerns the Reds boss. However, the Reds still had plenty of chances against the Whites with Jacob Brown forcing Kiko Casilla into a brilliant second-half save in an entertaining local derby.
“We decided for more speed in offence today,” he added. “Browny (Jacob Brown) worked hard on the wing but also made forward runs. We created enough chances. For our team, it’s important we work hard.
“Four goals in seven games is not enough. With the attitude and mentality from today, the next point we need to change in the next games is scoring.
“It’s difficult for our young team against experienced teams. We will work hard and I’m sure that we can change this.”
Teams
Barnsley: Collins, J. Williams (Pinillos 71), Andersen, Halme, Cavare, Sibbick, Mowatt, Brown (Bahre 79), Wilks, Thomas (Thiam 67), Woodrow.
Subs: Walton, Chaplin, Green, Oduor.
Leeds Utd: Casilla, White, Cooper, Bamford (Nketiah 70), Alioski, Dallas, Hernandez, Harrison (Helder Costa 45), Phillips, Klich (Berardi 90), Shackleton.
Subs: Meslier, Douglas, Roberts, Gotts.
Referee: Keith Stroud
Attendance: 17,589